Wabash National Corporation released details about its trailer that was part of Navistar’s SuperTruck combination vehicle.

Wabash National’s trailer includes aerodynamic trailer devices, three of which were based on the company’s commercially available Ventix DRS skirt, AeroFin XL tail device and nose fairing. The aerodynamic improvements reduced the trailer’s drag coefficient by more than 30 percent, according to Navistar, the company said.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s SuperTruck program, a five-year research and development initiative, focused on improving freight efficiency (the amount of freight hauled per gallon of fuel used) by 50 percent compared to 2009 base model heavy-duty tractor-trailer vehicles.

“Each of the trailer components selected for the SuperTruck combination vehicle were designed as concepts of what the next generation of aerodynamic devices will look like from Wabash National,” said Brian Bauman, vice president and general manager, Wabash Composites. “On the heels of the GHG2 rule being finalized, the industry will need to innovate in order to meet fuel efficiency standards in the future. The SuperTruck initiative allowed us to leverage our fleet-proven aerodynamic technologies and years of aerodynamic research and development to innovate with our customer in mind.”

In addition to the aerodynamic device additions, Wabash National said it reduced the weight of the trailer by more than 2,000 pounds, compared to its 2009 dry van. All components used to reduce the weight of the trailer, such as wide-base single tires and a variety of aluminum componentry, are commercially available.

Wabash National was part of Navistar’s SuperTruck team—one of four industry teams to participate in the SuperTruck program. Navistar unveiled its SuperTruck on September 28, reporting a 104 percent improvement in freight efficiency. The average tractor-trailer gets 6 miles per gallon; Navistar and Wabash National’s SuperTruck combination vehicle gets over 13 miles per gallon.

According to the DOE’s Office of Science, approximately 20 percent of the SuperTruck efficiency improvements come from advances in the truck’s internal combustion engines, with further efficiency gains attributed to improved aerodynamics, weight reduction, reduced rolling resistance with high-efficiency tires and specialty equipment that limits idle time.