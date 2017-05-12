Workhorse's W-15 electric pickup offers power, targets fleet efficiency

Fleet Owner
May 12, 2017
Workhorse Group has officially unveiled its new W-15 electric pickup aimed directly at fleet efficiency and utility. While still pre-production, preliminary specs look impressive: 460 hp, all-wheel-drive, 80-mi. all-electric powered range with unlimited additional mileage possible via Workhorse's Range Extender, which uses a small gasoline engine to generate more electric power as needed.

Though fleets aren't usually out doing 0-60 max acceleration runs, the W-15's electric motor — as opposed to a gasoline engine, which must build power and torque over its RPM range — has those 460 horses immediately available and is estimated to pull to 60 mph from a stop in a scant 5.5 seconds. The truck will have an estimated payload capacity of 2,200 lbs. and towing of 5,000 lbs. and has seating for five.

The truck offers an advantage for construction, utilities and other fleets that may require electricity on the job: It comes equipped with an external 7.2 kw power outlet providing up to 30 amps directly from the vehicle battery pack, according to Workhorse. The company claims the W-15 can offer fleets significant savings not only in fuel spend but lower total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle — click graph below to enlarge.

"Workhorse is an American technology company focused on providing sustainable, cost-effective solutions to the commercial transportation sector. The W-15 chassis sets a new technology standard for fleet vehicle tech," the company stated.

 

