2016's Top 10 Dash Cams

Dec 30, 2016
    Attention must be paid, truckers. While investigators had not reported what exactly caused the crash featured in this Dash Cam of the Week, distracted driving certainly shouldn’t be ruled out. Sixty miles per hour is 88 feet per second, meaning a big rig can cover a lot of ground while the driver is checking messages or dabbing a coffee spill—and a tractor-trailer packs a wallop.

    #10: Pay attention!

    American Trucker's Dash Cam of the Week

    How did that dry van rig get on top of the car hauler? Is this a stunt from a video game or a movie? We stretched the nature of our Dash Cam of the Week a tad, in order to pass along this “you’ve got to see it believe it” account of a truck crash in Indiana.

    #9: Rude awakening

    American Trucker's Dash Cam of the Week

    Just in time for the heart of winter, this Dash Cam of the Week features several poor decisions related to icy road conditions from which lessons should be drawn.

    #8: Sno-plosion and other winter hazards

    American Trucker's Dash Cam of the Week

    Sifting through the many truck videos in our quest for each Dash Cam of the Week often leaves us frustrated with what goes on out there: the carelessness of four-wheelers, the dangerous speeders, the risky behavior like brake-checking, the outright road rage.

    And we’re just sitting at a desk for few hours, stuck on YouTube, not on the highway. But all day, every day, professional drivers have to put up with this stress. So it’s no wonder truckers might be a little testy by the time they hit the truck stop in the afternoon.

    #7: Truckers behaving badly

    American Trucker's Dash Cam of the Week

    This clip from Down Under caught our attention because of its uncanny and incredible similarity to a Dash Cam of the Week from January (which also made our 2016 Top 10, so be patient).

    #6: 'Incredible near miss'

    American Trucker's Dash Cam of the Week

    It’s not often that a truck driver pulls in front of a train and lives to cuss about catching a locomotive with the driver's side of his cab, but that’s what happens in this installment of Dash Cam of Week.

    #5: Train wreck

    American Trucker's Dash Cam of the Week

    Nothing says it’s summer in the U.S. like a long, Fourth of July weekend at the lake. Unfortunately, many of our fellow Americans are somewhat careless when it comes to loading up gear for the trip. So this collection of clips is to remind us all to be careful on the highway, whether we’re pulling the boat trailer or trying to avoid one that’s come loose.

    #4: Headed to the lake?

    American Trucker's Dash Cam of the Week

    Somehow or other, four-wheelers just don’t see big rigs in the lane next to them. Or worse, they don’t understand the physics of momentum. Or do they just not care?

    #3: Double dose of What The Four-wheeler!

    American Trucker's Dash Cam of the Week

    The difference between a horrible disaster and a harmless but unforgettable learning experience is about this much, as this Dash Cam of the Week demonstrates.

    #2: No harm, no foul

    American Trucker's Dash Cam of the Week

    A typical Dash Cam of the Week offers the view of a trucking incident from a trailing vehicle, but this clip provides an in-cab look at catastrophe. The great news, as you’ll see, is the truck driver walks away.

    #1: This truck driver walked away

Though it began as something semi-serious to get readers headed into the weekend, Friday’s Dash Cam of the Week has become the most popular feature on American Trucker, our publication geared to owner-operators. And, when done right, the video clips educate as much as they entertain: There’s a lot to learn from the mistakes of others, they’ve discovered.

Here’s the countdown. Follow the link in the caption to see the original Dash Cam of the Week—and many of these you have to see to believe.

