2016's Top 10 Dash Cams

American Trucker's Dash Cam of the Week

Sifting through the many truck videos in our quest for each Dash Cam of the Week often leaves us frustrated with what goes on out there: the carelessness of four-wheelers, the dangerous speeders, the risky behavior like brake-checking, the outright road rage.

And we’re just sitting at a desk for few hours, stuck on YouTube, not on the highway. But all day, every day, professional drivers have to put up with this stress. So it’s no wonder truckers might be a little testy by the time they hit the truck stop in the afternoon.

#7: Truckers behaving badly