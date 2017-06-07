Fleet Owner
Roadcheck 2017 is underway

Jun 7, 2017
The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD) in conjunction with local law enforcement officers are already hard at work checking out trucks, buses, and other commercial equipment as part of the 30th annual Roadcheck International 72-hour inspection blitz taking place across North America this week. Sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), Roadcheck is the largest targeted enforcement program for commercial motor vehicles in the world, with nearly 17 trucks or buses inspected every minute on average in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. (All photos by Rusty Hubbard/AHTD)

