Roadcheck 2017 is underway

Shannon Newton (at podium), president of the Arkansas Trucking Association, offers up industry support for the safety principles underlying the annual Roadcheck inspection blitz. During 2016’s Road check event, more than one in five commercial trucks inspected by the Arkansas Highway Police had violations severe enough for authorities to pull them off the road pending repairs.

Arkansas Highway Police officers hard at work at the truck inspection pad on eastbound Interstate 30 – located at approximately mile-marker 113 a – where they are conducting North American Standard Level I Inspections; a 37-step procedure that examines driver operating requirements and vehicle mechanical fitness.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD) in conjunction with local law enforcement officers are already hard at work checking out trucks, buses, and other commercial equipment as part of the 30th annual Roadcheck International 72-hour inspection blitz taking place across North America this week. Sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), Roadcheck is the largest targeted enforcement program for commercial motor vehicles in the world, with nearly 17 trucks or buses inspected every minute on average in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. (All photos by Rusty Hubbard/AHTD)