Truck drivers top latest work fatality list

While the number of fatalities for truck drivers is high, the fatality rate hardly compares to that of workers in the logging industry. However, at 24.3, the rate is more than 7 times the national average.

Fatal injuries among construction and extraction occupations rose by 2 percent to 924 cases in 2015—the highest level since 2008.

Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers recorded 745 fatal injuries, the most of any occupation, according to newly released data from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Overall, a total of 4,836 fatal work injuries were recorded in the United States in 2015, a slight increase from the 4,821 fatal injuries reported in 2014.

While transportation and material moving occupations recorded fewer fatal injuries in 2015 than in 2014, the segment still accounted for over one-fourth of all fatal work injuries.

The number of fatal work injuries involving transportation incidents— the incident leading to the most fatal work injuries— increased in 2015. Roadway incidents were up 9% in 2015 to 1,264 and accounted for 26% of all fatal work injuries. Almost half of these fatalities involved a semi, tractor-trailer, or tanker truck.

The number of private transportation and warehousing fatalities was essentially unchanged from 2014, but fatal injuries in the private truck transportation industry rose 9% to 546 in 2015, the highest total since 2007, according to the report.