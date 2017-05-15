Roadcheck 2017 is taking place June 6 through 8. The annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance event will see triple the number of inspections normally completed during a 72-hour period.

This year, as in years past, CVSA is placing special emphasis on a single violation category. For the upcoming safety blitz, it will be cargo securement. Inspections are not limited to this area, but as we know, when an inspector finds one thing wrong, he or she is more likely to check other areas of the truck.

It’s a good time to beef up your general vehicle inspection procedure and also to remind drivers and technicians about the seriousness of cargo securement.

To help you in your efforts, CVSA has a flyer that provides information that can be useful. CVSA reminds us that in addition to all cargo being “firmly immobilized,” things like blocks, chains, spare tires, pallet jacks, winches and ratchets — among other items — must also be secured.

Remind drivers and maintenance personnel to inspect tie-downs for signs of wear and damage. According to CVSA, “Regulations require tie-downs to be attached and secured in a manner that prevents it from becoming loose, unfastening, opening or releasing while the vehicle is in transit.” Over time, tie-downs can become damaged so now is a good time to check them to ensure they will properly secure the load. Replace any tie-downs that are worn or damaged.

When trucks are in for their regular preventive maintenance inspections, make sure technicians pay a little extra attention to all cargo securement devices including webbing, wire rope, steel strapping, etc.

According to CVSA, the top load securement violations are:

Failure to prevent shifting/loss of load

Failure to secure truck equipment

Damaged tie-downs

Insufficient number of tie-downs

Loose tie-downs

Make sure your fleet is not one that gets cited for cargo securement violations — or any other CSA violations — during the upcoming Roadcheck event. Paying extra attention now will not only keep cargo in place, but will leave you secure in the knowledge that your drivers will be violation free.