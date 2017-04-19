Agile Fleet announced the release of version 5.0 of its FleetCommander fleet management solution. According to the company, this release features many improvements to the product’s maintenance capabilities, as well as next-generation user interfaces, a more responsive design, and a fresh new look-and-feel.

Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, Agile Fleet is a fleet management solutions company that serves the government, university, utility, non-profit, and commercial sectors. Agile Fleet’s flagship product, FleetCommander, delivers the automated management of fleet maintenance, motor pools, vehicle keys, GPS & telematics, fuel, and risk management. Additional services provided by Agile Fleet include integration with other systems, fleet efficiency analysis, in-depth technical support, fleet consulting, and more.

Via the National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA) national contract and GSA Schedule, Agile Fleet solutions are available for direct purchase by states, cities, counties, all government agencies, both public and non-public educational agencies, colleges, universities, and non-profit organizations without the need to solicit competitive bids.

For more information, contact Agile Fleet at 408-213-9555 x1 or Dan Fitzpatrick, chief sales officer, at dfitzpatrick@agilefleet.com.