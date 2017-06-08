Nick Wysong has joined ASA Electronics as the inside sales account manager for the commercial vehicle industry.

According to the company, Wysong’s primary focus is building new and expanding existing accounts with the tractor/trailer markets as well as working closely with fire apparatus companies.

“ASA Electronics is excited about the addition of Nick Wysong. He is a high character individual with strong leadership skills and his determination to succeed are qualities that will help him transition into his new career,” said national account manager Joe Camacho.

“My goals are to better the accounts I have been given and building upon our relationships to open more doors. Relationships are key in any line of work and if I can get more people to buy into the ASA way on multiple spectrums, I would hope to see success in the commercial vehicle industry,” Wysong said.