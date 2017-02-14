InMotion Global Inc. announced that AscendTMS has added a new accounting module to its AscendTMS software platform. According to the company, the new accounting module is included with AscendTMS at no extra cost.

The company noted its accounting module offers “a range of features and services not found in any other TMS software,” such as:

Included real-time QuickBooks Online integration

Included QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Enterprise integration

Included Carrier Factoring (real-time funding once a load is completed)

Included Broker Factoring (real-time funding once a load is completed)

Included Carrier Payment Portal (Online Payments. No Paper. Includes Quick Pay)

Included Batch Invoicing and Batch Settlement

Included Email invoices with appended load documents/POD images

Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global Inc. said, “Accounting can be confusing and complex, but it’s perhaps the most important part of any business. So, we built this new module to provide a powerful yet easy to use accounting experience that did not cost anything to access for our thousands of customers. So far, we have received great accolades for this accomplishment. With AscendTMS, logistics accounting has never been easier for anyone using a TMS software platform to manage their logistics business.”

In addition to the new accounting module, AscendTMS offers customizable dispatch management screens, free document management, complete fleet, asset, and driver management, IFTA tax reporting for assets, full brokerage management, seamless cash funding on completed loads, free customer credit reports, carrier and driver qualification, full reporting, connection to 53 load boards, user role management, branch and agent management, a free truckload rate index, driver pay and settlement, free route and load optimization, free customization, driver texting from the TMS (with replies), EDI connectivity, a driver payment portal, and much more.