InMotion Global, Inc. announced that AscendTMS has added free Carrier Verification, Driver Qualification, Carrier Onboarding and Fraud Warning Detection for carriers, freight brokers, and freight shippers to its TMS software feature set.

Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, “Putting cargo on a third party truck requires trust. However, as Ronald Reagan so famously said, ‘Trust yet verify’. Our newly included carrier verification and fraud warning detection features allow all participants in the freight movement process to verify and qualify those involved. This allows for the mitigation of fraud, it minimizes cargo claims, and it dramatically increases customer satisfaction.”

In addition to the new credit reporting features, AscendTMS said it is the only TMS to offer cash funding on completed loads, it offers fully customizable load management screens, free GPS load tracking built into the TMS, free document management, sending of drivers instructions via text from the TMS (and the ability to receive texted replies into the TMS), complete fleet, asset, and driver management, IFTA tax reporting, full brokerage management, easy accounting, full reporting, user role management, branch and agent management, a free truckload rate index, a free driver pay and settlement module, free route and load optimization, free customization, EDI connectivity, a driver payment portal, and much more.

Higham continued, “AscendTMS is the undisputed leader in TMS value, offering more features for less money than any other TMS in the world. AscendTMS is the only TMS software provider to offer carrier verification and fraud warnings as an included service. I believe that’s the pure definition of value for our customers, who are looking for the best available TMS technology at the absolute lowest cost.”