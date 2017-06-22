DAT Solutions announced it has completed integrating its carrier features into the AscendTMS for carriers, and it will be offered at no cost to current and future DAT carrier customers.

DAT TruckersEdge, Express, and Power carrier customers can log into the AscendTMS and search the database of loads and post their trucks as they would inside their DAT load board app or desktop product.

“Freight matching is increasingly about efficiency. The integration of AscendTMS and DAT’s load board features lets our carrier customers, especially smaller ones with fewer technical or financial resources, match their empty trucks with available DAT loads with the press of a single button,” said Don Thornton, DAT senior vice president. “We are pleased to make AscendTMS carrier functionality available to our carrier network, the largest source of spot market capacity with 1.3 million trucks.”

The AscendTMS for DAT Solutions’ carriers is available immediately, and offers business management solutions, including:

Complete dispatch control

Load tracking, ELD integration IFTA tax reporting, and fuel card imports

Asset and driver management, driver pay and settlement, driver texting

A 26,000 shipper directory

QuickBooks integration, easy EDI

Real-time load funding with Triumph Business Capital

Branch and agent management, cargo claims handling, full document management

A free truckload rate index, and deeply integrated load searching and matching

DAT load boards are also integrated with all major carrier and broker TMS solutions, including its own DAT Keypoint.