SmartDrive Systems announced that Averitt Express has deployed the SmartDrive video-based safety program to reduce collision frequency, minimize costs related to insurance claims and litigation, and improve driver safety.

“While Averitt has long provided drivers with compliance, safety and prevention training, we recognized the need for an effective program that would help us further improve fleet safety, decrease costs and exonerate drivers from false accusations,” said David McDowell, director of risk management at Averitt. “We turned to SmartDrive knowing its reliable video safety and analytics platform would not only enhance driving skills, but also mitigate risk and improve the bottom line.”

Following a pilot program in which the fleet assessed three competitive video safety solutions and noting the company was not yet ready for an integrated video-based coaching program, Averitt selected SmartDrive Shield. SmartDrive Shield provides Averitt with an exoneration-focused program that includes advanced video capabilities, up to 200 hours of extended recording and managed services to monitor the health and wellness of the system, the company noted.

“Averitt is now able to capture and analyze nearly every accident, which has had measurable impact on driver satisfaction, litigation costs and safety,” added McDowell. “We’ve been extremely pleased with drivers’ reactions. Once they clearly understood the SmartDrive system can prove they did the right thing—and protects their records and livelihood—they embraced the technology. In fact, we now tout SmartDrive as part of our recruiting effort.”

Since deployment across Averitt’s 4,800-truck fleet began, the company noted it has experienced a reduction in DOT-recordable accidents, increased its subrogation collections by 15%, seen several million dollars in liability savings and achieved an ROI McDowell believes offsets the cost of equipping every tractor in the fleet for five years.

“Video continues to drive the future of safe transportation for leading fleets such as Averitt,” commented Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. “Because the SmartDrive program is so flexible, we’re able to offer options to meet the needs of virtually any fleet. Our clients can select the product line that works for them at initial implementation. Over the long term, they can modify the configuration of their system without a costly rip and replace, maximizing the value of their investment.”