Barcoding Inc. announced it has predicted the top radio frequency identification (RFID) trends to affect the market in 2017 and added RFID expert Patrick Richgels to the expanding practice.

Tom O’Boyle, director of RFID, Barcoding, said, “We’re excited to have Patrick Richgels join the RFID team here at Barcoding. We’ll be able to use his experience of passive ultra-high frequency (UHF) RFID as well as traditional applications to better serve our existing clients and secure new clients.”

Previously, Richgels served more than 20 years as an IT Specialist with Monsanto Company, which included 10 years of experience with exploring, testing and implementing passive UHF RFID applications, according to the company. As a RFID field engineer for Barcoding, Richgels will be assessing, designing, implementing and supporting asset tracking solutions for clients in various industries.

Patrick Richgels, RFID field engineer, Barcoding, said, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Barcoding on many projects through my previous company. I look forward to joining the Barcoding team full-time in order to focus solely on implementing unique RFID solutions to help clients combat industry challenges.”

Barcoding noted it believes that the following two major industry RFID trends will make a big impact on applications moving forward:

• Wide Area RFID System – “Barcoding's RFID practice sees the practical use of passive RAIN RFID systems being expanded into facilities and use cases that will require base readers to be mounted overhead to monitor location and movement of inventory assets,” according to the company. “Wide Area RFID will become a predominant RFID method for companies in manufacturing, distribution and retail environments where traditional RFID portals are constraining their ability to track important items.”

• Expansion of Low Energy Bluetooth – There will also be an expansion of Low Energy Bluetooth (BLE) beacons and readers implemented as a standards-based active RFID system for reporting high value assets moving throughout an organization. The company said it foresees multiple use cases for its Active Asset Tracker (AAT) Solution, which uses BLE beacons and CloudNodes to capture location information.