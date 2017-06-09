Caruma Technologies and RoadBotics announced they partnered to capture a wide array of roadway data utilizing computer vision.

“The combined technology provides both company's customers an affordable, continuous, and data-driven roadway monitoring solution through the full integration of Caruma's rich feature set and growing ecosystem of partnerships and integrations,” according to the companies.

The announcement was made at the TU Automotive Detroit 2017 show.

"Our growing ecosystem of vision-based connected-vehicle integrations leverages the power of Caruma's open platform to drive innovation, and RoadBotics is a great example of that," said Chris Carson, CEO at Caruma. "We're excited to work with this outstanding team and truly believe that their inclusion into our ecosystem will be a significant step towards improving infrastructure management, traffic management, and roadway maintenance."

RoadBotics said its technology was developed using standard single lens data collection tools and will now be integrated into Caruma's powerful open vehicle network to rapidly collect useful information that can be distributed through an interface that municipalities and applications can subscribe to, based on the desired data profile and territory.

"We're extremely excited to be working with Caruma and to be part of their ecosystem and Open Vehicle Network." Mark DeSantis, CEO at RoadBotics, announced. "By integrating our vision-based algorithms into the Caruma platform, it will not only expand our technology base, but also grow our combined market opportunity to create an unmatched capability in the industry."

The Caruma platform connects in-car cameras and sensor hardware to a learning cloud and an artificial intelligence powered open vehicle network, which 'learns' behavioral patterns of drivers and passengers, situational factors external to the vehicle and road infrastructural changes.