Chevin Fleet Solutions announced that its enterprise-level software, FleetWave, is available via the Geotab Marketplace, a source for open IoT fleet management solutions.

This integration is designed to help mutual customers achieve increased productivity, decreased costs, and improved compliance over all aspects of their fleet, asset and workforce management – by helping streamline analysis and reporting on data from driver behavior to vehicle routing and use.

“Chevin FleetWave has long been able to integrate with Geotab to help our mutual customers leverage telematics data and increase their understanding of trends such as driver behavior, idling, engine fault codes, and more,” explained Ron Katz, senior vice president, North America sales, Chevin Fleet Solutions.

“In becoming part of the Geotab Marketplace, we join a larger community of suppliers that are offering valuable fleet and asset management solutions via this platform,” Katz added. “Chevin’s availability on the Marketplace makes it easier for customers to benefit from this integration for their operations, improve their use of telematics data, and ultimately help boost their fleet’s productivity.”

“At Geotab, we strive to provide businesses simple ways to integrate vehicle data into their businesses and to help enable management by measurement,” says Neil Cawse, Geotab, CEO. “With FleetWave and Geotab’s rich vehicle data, mutual customers can easily integrate various data assets, enabling data-driven decision making to improve efficiency and increase profitability of their fleet.”