Comdata Inc. unveiled its new Comchek Mobile digital platform aimed at making money transfers faster and more secure for trucking professionals.

The system allows Comchek Mobile users to send, receive and access funds from their Comdata cards and smartphone apps and no bank account information is needed, the company said.

Comdata added that driver advances, settlements and repairs are some of the typical payment transactions that can take advantage of the new system.

“We’ve seen rapid growth in electronic and peer-to-peer transactions throughout the global economy, as well as within the trucking industry itself,” noted Greg Secord, president of Comdata’s North American trucking division, in a statement.

“Comchek Mobile brings this modern functionality to our customers, giving them an easier way to send and use the funds they need, when they need them,” he explained.