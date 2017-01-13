A concept vehicle that thinks

A concept vehicle that thinksJan 13, 2017
Toyota’s new Concept-i, unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, features an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system nicknamed “Yui” to foster what the OEM calls a “driver-vehicle relationship.” In essence, the Concept-I is designed to grow with the driver, meaning the more one drives the vehicle, the smarter it gets.
Toyota believes is “approach” to creating connected vehicles equipped with intelligence leads to a future where drivers and vehicles “team up” to build a relationship that is “friendly and immersive.” Could the same philosophy be applied to commercial trucks? We’ll see. (All photos courtesy of Toyota)