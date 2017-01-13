A concept vehicle that thinks

Designed by Toyota’s CALTY Design Research in Newport Beach, CA, along with the Toyota Innovation Hub in San Francisco, the Concept-i is based on the philosophy of “kinetic warmth,” a belief that mobility technology should be warm, welcoming, and above all, fun. Its AI system leverages automated vehicle technologies to help enhance driving safety, combined with visual and “haptic” stimuli to improve communication between driver and vehicle based on driver responsiveness.

Toyota’s new Concept-i, unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, features an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system nicknamed “Yui” to foster what the OEM calls a “driver-vehicle relationship.” In essence, the Concept-I is designed to grow with the driver, meaning the more one drives the vehicle, the smarter it gets.

Toyota believes is “approach” to creating connected vehicles equipped with intelligence leads to a future where drivers and vehicles “team up” to build a relationship that is “friendly and immersive.” Could the same philosophy be applied to commercial trucks? We’ll see. (All photos courtesy of Toyota)