Fleet Owner
Home > Technology > A concept vehicle that thinks

A concept vehicle that thinks

Jan 13, 2017
| Fleet Owner
Comments 0

Toyota’s new Concept-i, unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, features an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system nicknamed “Yui” to foster what the OEM calls a “driver-vehicle relationship.” In essence, the Concept-I is designed to grow with the driver, meaning the more one drives the vehicle, the smarter it gets.

Toyota believes is “approach” to creating connected vehicles equipped with intelligence leads to a future where drivers and vehicles “team up” to build a relationship that is “friendly and immersive.” Could the same philosophy be applied to commercial trucks? We’ll see. (All photos courtesy of Toyota)

Please or Register to post comments.

New blog posts
From cables to sensors: A wireless approach to truck design
by Brian Straight
Posted 7 weeks ago
in Trucking Straight Talk
Navigating the long rulemaking roadmap: Part 3
by Sean Kilcarr
Posted 2 hours ago
in Trucks at Work
It’s your skin in this game
by David Cullen
Posted 2 years ago
in Hammer Lane
Fifty shades of FMCSA
by Avery Vise
Posted 2 years ago
in Down the Road
Twitter less kind to Chao than senators were
by Kevin Jones
Posted 22 hours ago
in Running Lights
Connect With Us
FleetOwner.com
FleetOwner Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×