Continental announced it has released VDO RoadLog Office Solo, an online tool for fleet management and compliance reporting that provides FMCSA compliance with no monthly fees. VDO RoadLog Office Solo is the entry service level offered in the VDO RoadLog Office suite of online fleet management tools, the company said.

VDO RoadLog Office Solo provides ELD mandate compliance, automated log auditing, IRP/IFTA calculations, and log reporting. Log violations reports can be generated and printed, and mapping shows where and when vehicles traveled over multiple days.

In addition to VDO RoadLog Office Solo, Continental said it also offers two other service levels, VDO RoadLog Advanced and VDO RoadLog Premium.

“VDO RoadLog ELDs are a breakthrough in log automation, providing an affordable, simple and secure solution for FMCSA compliance reporting,” according to the company. “VDO RoadLog ELDs combine GPS data with input from vehicles to create a digital log that drivers can either download or print out as needed. The VDO RoadLog ELD is available without monthly fees. The VDO RoadLog ELD Plus adds a cellular connectivity capability based on an affordable monthly fee. All VDO RoadLog ELDs are certified to meet FMCSA ELD Mandate compliance requirements.”