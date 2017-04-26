Crowley noted that a transportation management system (TMS) is a program typically used to manage all aspects of transportation of goods, including: planning and decision making; transportation execution; transport follow up, which typically involves following any physical or administrative actions; plus measurement and reporting. (Photo: Crowley)

Crowley Logistics – a division of Crowley Holdings Inc., a holding company for the privately held Crowley Maritime Corp. – is expanding the use of the 3Gtms Inc. transportation management software (TMS) platform to its inland transportation customers; part of an effort to “increase the velocity of customer supply chains” and “reduce their total landed costs,” Crowley noted.

The said it plans to use 3Gtms’ “optimization” and “execution” tools to better manage the transportation challenges and unpredictable hurdles that are prevalent in today’s world. Additionally, customers, motors carriers and other Crowley partners benefit from easier integration through faster onboarding and lower costs.

The partnership between Crowley and 3Gtms gives Crowley another tool to provide flexible and dynamic services to both commercial and public sector customers, noted Carl Fox, the company’s senior vice president for corporate services, in a statement.

“We chose 3Gtms because it offered the best TMS on the market to help us achieve our goals of expanding and optimizing our transportation offerings,” he said. “The 3Gtms team has been outstanding through implementation, integration and training. Our ability to deliver and enhance the efficiency of the customer supply chain is strengthened by this partnership.”

“We are pleased that the enhanced 3G capabilities will continue to advance our core principles and objectives for our supply chain customers, which are to improve the overall velocity of their supply chains, and in doing so, help reduce their total overall landed cost,” added Frank Larkin, Crowley’s senior vice president and general manager of logistics and commercial services.

“This will also be another excellent example of Crowley deploying best commercial practices in support of government customers,” he pointed out.