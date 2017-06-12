DAT said this new integration will help our mutual customers run their businesses more profitably and efficiently at no additional cost.

InMotion Global announced that AscendTMS has partnered with DAT Solutions to offer carriers a totally free TMS software solution. AscendTMS has been deeply integrated with DAT’s most popular carrier features, and is offered at no cost to any current and future DAT customer.

Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, said, “Everyone knows that DAT is the undisputed leader in load board technology, load volumes, and load quality. By providing the number one rated carrier TMS software to their customers, they are now also the undisputed leader in TMS technology. DAT are relied upon by the majority of the freight transportation industry to keep trucks full and freight moving. We are truly honored to have been chosen to be their long term carrier TMS solution and partner.”

The free DAT Solutions carrier TMS offering is available immediately. It offers motor carriers of any size, a complete business management solution. AscendTMS provides features such as complete dispatch control, IFTA tax reporting, fuel card imports, asset and driver management, driver pay and settlement, free shipper credit reports, a 26,000 strong shipper directory, full accounting, QuickBooks integration, immediate and real-time load funding with Triumph Business Capital, branch and agent management, full document management, load tracking, ELD integration, driver texting, a free truckload rate index, cargo claims handling, EDI, and integrated load searching and matching.

“DAT takes pride in our best in class solutions, and AscendTMS shares that same mindset,” stated Don Thornton, DAT senior vice president of sales and marketing. “This new integration will help our mutual customers run their businesses more profitably and efficiently, and at no additional cost. The AscendTMS offering includes a deep and intelligent integration to DAT’s load searching and truck matching services so our carrier customers can match up their empty trucks with available DAT posted loads with the press of a single button.”

Higham continued: “Carriers simply need to go to www.TheFreeTMS.com to get their free DAT Solutions TMS software account. As AscendTMS is truly cloud based, the entire process takes about 10 seconds. AscendTMS requires no installs, no downloads, no setup, no hardware, and no contracts. It works on any web enabled device like a PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone, and we even provide any training needed, at no cost, to DAT customers. This is the perfect carrier TMS solution, and provides the best of DAT and AscendTMS, at no cost, in one powerful yet easy to use TMS software solution.”