Descartes Systems Group announced that it has acquired Datamyne, a provider of cloud-based trade data content solutions for customers to analyze import and export trade activity.

Datamyne, primarily operating in the U.S. and South America, collects, cleanses and commercializes logistics trade data from over 50 nations across 5 continents, including markets in North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, and the European Union, the company said.

“Datamyne is the market leader for logistics trade data with extensive geographic coverage, deep content domain expertise, and proven applications that provide a powerful and intuitive user experience,” said Brendan McCahill, CEO of Datamyne and now SVP of Trade Data Content solutions at Descartes. “Many Datamyne customers who use our solutions to make informed decisions about sourcing and shipping activity also use Descartes’ Global Logistics Network to manage and execute the resulting shipments. Datamyne and Descartes are a natural combination that can bring positive benefits to our respective customers, and creates a truly differentiated offering in the market.”

According to the company, Descartes’ GLN, complemented by Datamyne’s content and solutions, is the place for multi-national shippers, logistics intermediaries and transportation carriers to manage the complete life-cycle of a shipment, including:

Researching and making informed decisions about potential trading and logistics partners;

Classifying goods appropriately and submitting compliant documentation; and

Moving goods efficiently and securely while collaborating with a broad ecosystem of parties.

“Datamyne broadens our trade data content footprint beyond customs and regulatory data and into logistics trade data,” said Edward J Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “This enables Descartes’ customers to make even better decisions using the Global Logistics Network, and gives Datamyne customers access to the leading platform for shipment execution.”