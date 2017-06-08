EFS, a WEX company, announced the launch of its newest mobile application for drivers and cardholders, EFS CardControl.

“EFS CardControl brings enhanced functionality and usability to drivers and cardholders putting the power of the EFS platform into the convenience of a mobile app,” the company noted. “EFS is helping drivers stay connected while increasing efficiency by providing the convenient access to their card funds while on the go – from their mobile device.”

According to the company, the EFS CardControl app provides drivers real-time card balances and recent transaction details, the ability to register an EFS Check, and real-time access to manage their EFS SmartFunds (payroll/settlement funds) through a menu of options including on-demand or recurring transfers to external bank accounts. The new app also gives drivers real-time access to find the nearest fuel locations – with the lowest price highlighted – based on a specific location, address or by route.

“EFS has been a pioneer in utilizing mobile technology to help make frictionless payments and move funds electronically within the transportation industry,” said Stacy Brothers, manager of mobile application development for EFS. “The trucking industry represents one of the most sophisticated payments markets in the industries we serve and EFS has developed some of the most robust mobile applications to bring convenience to users and simplify the complex payments requirements for carriers, drivers/contractors, and brokers.”

The EFS CardControl app is available for download free in the Apple App Store and Google Play. While the app is free for download, users must be EFS customers in order to use the app.