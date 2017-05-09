ELD Solutions (ELDS) announced it has finalized its product last month and is accepting orders for subscription services. ELDS’ product was created by trucking industry veterans using technology developed over the past 10 years.

According to the company, prior to launching the product, input was sought from industry leaders to learn more about what drivers and carriers want and need from an ELD provider. ELDS used the feedback to simplify the compliance process for all companies affected by the ELD mandate, ELDS noted.

“We know there has been an influx of ELD providers in the trucking industry, but ELDS stands out from those companies,” said ELDS vice president Jeffrey Farrington. “The ELDS team has used our knowledge of the industry to refine our existing technology and to ensure that the product is compliant and simple to implement. We guarantee to all of our fleets that our product meets the FMCSA requirements for the new law.”

Details of packages offered by ELDS include:

Basic, deluxe and premium package subscriptions are available.

Options are available for dedicated device or BYOD. Customers can mix and match device types throughout their fleet, providing carriers the ability to customize their solution.

All packages come with an ELD Module and ECM plug. Dedicated device packages also include an 8 or 9.6-inch tablet and rugged case with the monthly subscription.

Insurance is available for tablets in the dedicated device packages.

Based on carriers’ needs, tablets can be assigned to each driver or to each vehicle.

Trailer tracking is available as an add-on to any package with a leading five-year battery life on the battery powered tracker. A tethered version is also available.

The ELDS sales team is available to help customers choose the ELD solution that best suits their fleet. And for customers who don’t require assistance, simple online ordering is available with next day shipping.

24/7 live customer support based in Tennessee is available to all ELDS customers.

“One of our primary goals is to provide the easiest-to-implement electronic logging device for the trucking industry,” Farrington said. “From ordering, to installation and training, ELDS is the simplest solution for both companies and drivers alike. Our goal is to help carriers use the mandate to their advantage to get more hours out of every truck, maximize earning potential and improve safety.”

To order or learn more about ELDS, call 855-696-ELDS (3537).