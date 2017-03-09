MacroPoint, creator of freight tracking software designed to give shippers, brokers, 3PLs and carriers real-time visibility into load status, announced a partnership with Eminent Global Logistics, an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member, to integrate its load tracking platform with Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) solutions.

“MacroPoint’s core understanding of our market, its base of carriers, reputation for quality and its commitment to customer service and innovation, make it the right choice for us as an integration partner,” said Mark Kissell, VP Logistics Solutions NA at Eminent Logistics. “The ability of the MacroPoint load tracking solution to provide real time location and status updates fits perfectly with our need to enable OTM to proactively identify problems that impact freight movements.

“EDI communications with carriers tend to be batched and not real time so shippers cannot use that information to effectively manage exceptions when loads are late or off schedule,” Kissell added. “Leveraging the power of MacroPoint within Oracle solutions means not using a generic mapping engine that could provide inaccurate location data, but instead having the ability to look at accurate load status for specific carriers and specific routes in real time.”

Eminent Global Logistics is one of the largest integrators of Oracle Supply Chain Cloud applications in North America. It offers a suite of solutions to help customers manage and maximize their investment in Oracle Transportation Management, and works with shippers to enable capabilities like MacroPoint load tracking with their Oracle solutions, the company said.

“The need for the MacroPoint load tracking solution in Oracle OTM was driven by shippers that are increasingly requiring that capability,” said Dave Halsema, executive vice president of MacroPoint. “Under this new partnership, we look forward to working with Eminent Global Logistics to enable a valuable integration for customers using the accuracy and capabilities of our freight tracking solution.”