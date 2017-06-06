England is partnering with ELD providers such as Omnitracs for its ELD program.

England Carrier Services, LLC (ECS), a division of Detroit, MI-based England Logistics, is rolling out an electronic logging device (ELD) solution service aimed at small- and medium-sized fleets in partnership with firms such as Omnitracs.

In an effort to reduce the initial expense of mandate compliance, ECS said it will waive the set-up fee for each motor carrier that purchases an ELD through its program.

"Our team understands the impact that this regulation will have on drivers," stated Ryan Lavigne, vice president of ECS, in a statement.

"That is why we have dedicated our time to researching top solutions and are committed to making this adjustment as easy as possible for our customers," he added.

Lavigne emphasized that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulation mandating the use of ELDs takes effect December 18 this year.