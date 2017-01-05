Complying with the FMCSA’s ELD mandate will require motor carriers to use new technology, new processes, and new skills. To help them prepare for these changes, J. J. Keller & Associates announced a new educational event, which will be held nationwide in 2017.

Practical Guidance for Elog Success: From Ideas to Plan is a free five-hour event that helps fleet professionals develop their own personalized ELog plan, according to the company. Attendees will also get insight on how ELog data should be managed and interpreted to minimize risk and improve operations, J. J. Keller noted.

“The day-to-day workload of fleet professionals leaves little time to research, plan and conduct a successful ELog rollout,” said Tom Reader, director of marketing at J. J. Keller & Associates. “During this event, we break the process down into essential and manageable components that will help them get their fleet in compliance before the mandate deadline.”

Specific areas covered during the event include how to personalize a rollout plan, evaluate an Hours of Service program and operational needs, and use ELogs to improve fleet performance and compliance. Attendees will receive a 40-page ELog rollout workbook and have the opportunity to ask questions of experienced, knowledgeable J. J. Keller subject-matter experts.

To view a calendar of dates and locations for this and other J. J. Keller events, visit JJKellerServices.com/events or call 800-843-3174 ext. 8150. Locations and dates are added weekly.