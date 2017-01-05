Company: Central Hudson Gas & Electric, Poughkeepsie, NY Operation: Utility provider offers electricity and gas in a 2,600-sq.-mi. area, stretching from the suburbs of New York City up to the Capital District in Albany, and operates about 1,000 pieces of equipment. Problem: Utility bills are among the most frequent targets of customer complaints, so utility providers must do everything they can to control costs and keep those bills from rising too quickly. Because they operate within ...
Register for Complete Access (Valid Email Required)
By registering on Fleet Owner now, you'll not only gain access to Fleets Online: Cost control, you'll get exclusive access to a large archive of premium content.