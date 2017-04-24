FourKites is finalizing some new “integrated enhancements” with JDA Software Group Inc . to support carrier connectivity, efficient on-boarding and real-time access for viewing the entire the supply chain via JDA’s transportation management system (TMS). The companies began this process last year.

“We strive to make the customer journey as seamless as possible and believe visibility and orchestration are key components of that,” noted Fabrizio Brasca, JDA’s vice president of solution strategy and intelligent fulfillment, in a statement.

“Utilizing FourKites’ ability to provide real-time, continuous location tracking, predictive analytics, interactive mapping and other features will allow JDA to continue to deliver unmatched transportation planning and execution capabilities for our customers,” he said.

The above mentioned “integration” includes linking the truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), rail, parcel and ocean – which will be available in the third quarter of 2017.

For LTL tracking, FourKites and SMC3 joined forces to create a single integration point for all LTL carriers to provide granular visibility information across all legs of the shipment.

FourKites has also completed full integration of HERE Maps, providing truck-specific routing and mapping, which is now required for leading shippers and third party logistics (3P) firms. It further enhances estimated time of arrival accuracy with hazardous materials, 53-ft. trailer and height/weight restrictions.