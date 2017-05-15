Gabriel announced it has unveiled Gabriel Ride Control, LLC - Suspension Test for iOS and Android, a new app that allows users to check a vehicle’s suspension from their smartphone.

After downloading the app from the iTunes store, users can add their vehicle by selecting the year, make, model and style from a dropdown menu and add information on the estimated shock/strut mileage and an identifying name for the vehicle.

Users then pick which of the four corners they wish to test (front or rear, left or right). According to the company, instructions guide users in how to conduct the test by placing the phone over one of the corners and bouncing the corner once. The actual testing begins with the push of a start button. Clear results are immediately provided and users can go on to check other corners.

The test results include information and scores for performance and mileage, along with an overall score. After testing, app users can find out which parts they need and where to get them. They can also share their results with others via email.

To try out the new Gabriel Ride Control, LLC - Suspension Test for iOS app, visit the iTunes app store. Testing requires an iOS device using iOS 9.0 or later or the Android 5.0 or later.