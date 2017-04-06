Year-after-year, Southeastern-based carrier G&P Trucking brought home the gold for safety in the competitions it entered. More recently, however, the company noticed an increase in accidents, and though it still won trophies for safety, they weren’t first place. That’s when safety director John Billingsley stepped in. Unsure of what was causing the uptick in the frequency of accidents, in July 2014, Billingsley turned to SmartDrive’s video safety program. He initially ...
