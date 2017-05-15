The Getac ZX70 is a fully rugged Android tablet designed for one-handed use in challenging field environments.

Engineered to meet the needs of mobile transportation and field service professionals, the new Getac ZX70 is a 7-in. fully rugged Android tablet designed for one-handed use in remote and challenging environments.

The ZX70 is powered by the Android 6.0 operating system, providing access to existing apps via the Google Play store. And because it runs on the Android platform, custom apps can be developed for download and use.

“The ZX70 was built with field professionals in mind and is one of the most compact and mobile rugged tablets we’ve ever built,” explains Scott Shainman, president of Getac. “Its fully rugged design, one-handed operation, extended battery life and Android platform are exactly what’s needed to work in the most extreme environments.”

The ZX70 features a 7-in. IPS, sunlight-readable, touchscreen display. Its 580 NIT ultra-bright screen enhances readability to further improve productivity and efficiency even in the toughest work environments, the company noted. Getac’s LumiBond 2.0 touchscreen technology uses an optically clear resin to bond the display glass to the touch panel and LCD to create a single panel that is more durable and readable, Getac added. It features two advanced touch modes (Touch/Rain, Glove/Pen), and the included hard-tip stylus enables users to capture signatures and take precise notes on drawings, maps, and documents.

With a Full HD webcam, the tablet offers video conferencing, training and field diagnostics. Its 8MP rear camera (with autofocus and flash) delivers high-resolution still images and can capturing data and documenting conditions in the field.

The ZX70 is a purpose-built tool with a host of configurable options to fit the way field techs work, including dedicated GPS + 4G LTE cellular data, WiFi, 1D/2D barcode reader and NFC/RFID. The tablet includes 2GB of on-board storage expandable to 4GB, and a micro SD card slot permits expansive storage and backup options.

Certified for hazardous locations, the ZX70 fully rugged tablet offers optional ATEX and IECEx 2/22 certification for use in potentially explosive atmospheres, according to the company.