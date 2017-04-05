Getac announced its partnership with Trivalent, a provider of next-generation data protection services, to deliver next-generation data protection on rugged computing devices.

According to the company, Getac notebooks, tablets and handhelds are used to generate and process sensitive data in demanding operating environments and industry sectors.

"Our partnership with Getac will enable data protection on their rugged devices the moment content is created," said Ermis Sfakiyanudis, co-founder and CEO of Trivalent. "Getac's customer base works in fields that generate classified information and need a secure environment to create and share this content. Trivalent's proven encryption and shredding approach delivers an optimal solution with secure storage on the device or in the cloud to meet diverse business and government requirements."

“Getac's partnership with Trivalent further differentiates our rugged devices and our commitment to customer safety and security in a highly competitive marketplace," said Rowina Lee, vice president of Global sales & Business Development Center. "Getac devices will be the first in the rugged industry to offer next-generation data protection, providing the most secure platform for our customers."