New ground freight-sharing platform Doft (Do Freight Transportation) has welcomed Pat Hull, the CEO and founder of Getloaded.com, as an advisor to the company.

“Hull is a serial entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience launching successful companies,” the company said. “Best known as the founder and CEO of Getloaded.com - a company that was sold in 2008 for $75 million - Hull revolutionized the transportation and logistics industry with the creation of a freight matching service for long-haul truckers. He has a passion for marketing innovations and has a great history of identifying and implementing new approaches that improve existing business processes and generate significant value.”

“I joined Doft because of the company's clear and consistent vision of transforming the logistics market,” Hull stated.

Doft is the truck matching app similar to ridesharing taxi apps like Uber and Lyft. The business was recently joined by industry expert David Gee and helps to connect trucks with the shippers who need them within two minutes, the company noted. A transparent service fee of 4.99 percent applies to each side.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome Pat Hull to our team as an advisor,” said Doft CEO and co-founder Dmitri Fedorchenko. “With Pat, we will be able to better strategize and innovate in this sector. We want to improve the work lives and day-to-day operations of everyone in the industry, including truckers, brokers and shippers. Pat, who is a leading figure in the industry, will be able to help us on our journey.”