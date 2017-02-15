GPS Insight announced the launch of its new Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution. “The GPS Insight Hours of Service Solution comes to the market with a unique feature set that will streamline fleet management and ensure FMCSA compliance,” the company noted.

The ELD solution bundles an Android tablet hardwired to a GPS tracking device. The ruggedized ELD tablet features an intuitive user interface to ensure ease of use for all drivers. The management portal is web-based, secure, and accessible via PC, tablet, and smartphone.

According to the company, in addition to the functionality required by the FMCSA, GPS Insight is offering key ELD features:

Messaging: Drivers and dispatch can now message each other between the tablet and the web-based interface. This capability will reduce the number of phone calls made and streamline communication with individual drivers or the entire fleet.

Navigation: Navigation is built into the ELD tablet. Management can dispatch audible and visual directions for each job to drivers using designated truck-specific routes.

GPS Tracking: The ELD solution combines E-Logs with the award-winning GPS monitoring, alerting, and reporting solution.

“Implementing the GPS Insight ELD solution was really easy. We just hit the road running. The training videos for the drivers made it that much easier for them. It takes the headache of paper logs away,” said Richard R., owner, Rivers Transport Services.