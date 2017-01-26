J. J. Keller & Associates and McLeod Software announced they have partnered to “improve the management of driver availability and order planning processes for joint customers.”

McLeod’s LoadMaster dispatch software will now integrate with the J. J. Keller Encompass Fleet Management System with ELogs to automate retrieval of drivers’ hours of service data.

According to J. J. Keller, providing centralized visibility to available driver hours improves the ability to resolve driver noncompliance issues, maximize driver utilization and load assignment, and reduce the administrative burden that comes with data entry.

“Incorporating this latest integration for the Encompass platform provides our customers with new opportunities to improve productivity and compliance across their fleets,” said Tom Reader, director of marketing at J. J. Keller & Associates. “McLeod is a great strategic partner as we work to broaden our hours of service offerings.”

“We are pleased to be able to work with J. J. Keller on a best-in-class ELD solution for our LoadMaster carrier clients,” said Robert Brothers, manager of product development at McLeod Software. “With direct access to real-time hours of service information, our joint customers have better decision support capabilities at the front line of the carrier’s operations.”