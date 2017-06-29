SmartDrive Systems announced that K-Limited Carrier, a liquid bulk transport company in the U.S., has adopted the SmartDrive video-based safety program following a pilot program.

Within the first few months of rolling out the SmartDrive program across its entire fleet, K-Limited noted it experienced a dramatic improvement in its CSA Unsafe Driving BASIC score, dropping from approximately 32% prior to adoption to 18% a few months after adoption.

“For any transportation company, there’s no such thing as being ‘too safe,’ and this is especially true for a company like K-Limited that often transports hazardous materials,” said Candi Coate, director of safety and regulatory compliance at K-Limited Carrier. “Working with the SmartDrive program gives us the most complete and accurate view of risk so we can coach drivers, improve their skills and prevent incidents before they occur.”

K-Limited explained it chose to adopt the SmartDrive safety program due to its driver coaching tools, hands-on customer support offered by the SmartDrive team, and because the solution enables the fleet to exonerate drivers and protect the company in incidents where they are not at fault.

“We believe in offering positive reinforcement to our drivers for performing well and upholding our strict safety standards, in addition to remedial training when needed,” said Jack Schunk, driver safety training leader at K-Limited and a former driver for more than 40 years. “The SmartDrive program allows us to reward our drivers, as well as provide specific and tailored feedback when improvements are needed. One of the biggest keys to our success has been the quality of the video footage—when drivers can see for themselves exactly what went wrong and how a problem can be corrected in the future, they’re extremely receptive and motivated to improve.”