Konexial, makers of the My20 electronic logging device (ELD) app for truck drivers, and global logistics transportation management system (TMS) Cloud Logistics announced a partnership to bring their GoLoad service to the trucking industry.

According to the company, GoLoad eliminates the largest source of waste for fleets: empty miles. Drivers will now spend less time searching for loads and can spend more time serving customers. At the same time, shippers will get direct access to quality carriers, connecting them to new relationships and business opportunities. In addition, transactions are transparent with visibility of fees to all parties, the company added.

“We are excited about our partnership with Cloud Logistics and the release of our patent pending GoLoad service,” said Konexial founder and CEO Ken Evans. “With the addition of GoLoad to the My20 App, we are empowering drivers and shippers to improve their bottom lines with greater access to market demand and capacity. Cloud Logistics developed the most user-friendly TMS software on the planet, and they have joined with us to develop a truly revolutionary product.”

Mark Nix, founder and CEO of Cloud Logistics, added, “Working with the passionate innovators at Konexial is a great opportunity for us. By bringing together groundbreaking mobile and cloud technologies, we can make the old adage of ‘one plus one equals three’ a reality for shippers and carriers.”

Eric Johnson, research director at American Shipper said, “There is no shortage of load-matching options in the trucking industry, but what Konexial and Cloud Logistics are doing is definitely an innovative approach to maximizing capacity usage.” Johnson, who has studied the market intently, added, “Most of the load-matching solutions don’t really marry the supply side so directly with the demand side from a geographical and predictive perspective. This partnership is intriguing because it really takes into account the way small trucking operations need to receive information about available loads. Without that aspect, those smaller carriers are likely to reject available loads even if it helps fill their backhaul.”