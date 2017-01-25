Loadsmart, a logistics technology company specializing in full truckload shipping, announced it is helping Albertsons revolutionize how it sources, books and executes its truckload shipping by providing instant pricing and booking for their spot business.

According to the company, velocity remains a key consideration for retail, food and beverage giants such as Albertsons and Anheuser-Busch (AB InBev). AB InBev, who recently signed a contract with Loadsmart, is the latest in a series of Fortune 500 companies leveraging Loadsmart’s technology to transform how they quote, book and ultimately move their freight.

“We are true believers in creating shared value. We currently provide shippers instant bookable spot pricing for their truckload shipments, and we address carriers by offering them relevant business. We invest heavily in our proprietary carrier sourcing algorithm, and our aim is to provide the most suitable and targeted load for every carrier we work with. It has to be a win-win situation for both shippers and carriers,” said Diego Urrutia, Chief Commercial Officer of Loadsmart.

The more on-demand supply chains become, the more pressure logistics firms will face to deliver for their customers. “By addressing this very real and challenging pain point, we are setting the new bar in the spot freight market,” Urrutia added.