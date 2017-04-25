Freight tracking software provider MacroPoint is forging a partnership with Banyan Technology to expand into the less-than-truckload (LTL) market via Banyan’s Technology’s live carrier connection and application program interface (API).

“The increasing expectation for full visibility of freight, and consequently the use of direct links with carriers, is rapidly shifting to replace batch processing methods like EDI [electronic data interchange] as the industry standard communication method,” noted Dave Halsema, MacroPoint’s executive vice president, in a statement.

“Banyan’s broad network of established carrier connections means we can instantly expand our carrier base,” he said. “As the leader of live LTL connectivity, Banyan fits perfectly with our mission to provide rich location and status updates across multiple modes.”

“LTL is a different but critical offering that we’ve focused on for 16 years, and we’re excited to bring our experience and specialization to MacroPoint,” emphasized Lance Healy, Banyan’s co-founder and chief innovation officer, who noted that Banyan currently provides 1,300 carrier connections with 28,000 client locations accessing its application.

“Combining the maturity of MacroPoint’s visibility platform with Banyan’s extensive LTL connectivity network results in the most comprehensive solution for real-time freight management,” added Brian Smith, Banyan’s CEO. “Banyan sought to engage the best in class, and this partnership enables MacroPoint to extend their lead in freight visibility.”