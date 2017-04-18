MacroPoint announced that JDA Software Group has integrated MacroPoint software into its Transportation Management System (TMS). With MacroPoint Shipper Edition software, JDA customers can now manage and track their shipments from start to finish, according to the company.

“Integrating our patented freight visibility platform with JDA’s premier TMS confirms there is no substitution for MacroPoint’s visibility platform offering,” said Dave Halsema, executive vice president of MacroPoint. “We are thrilled to provide JDA customers with seamless to our industry-leading tracking solution.”

As the leading provider of supply chain planning and execution solutions, JDA Software works with the top retailers, manufacturers, wholesale distributors and 3PLs.

“We are excited to add the power of MacroPoint’s real-time visibility platform and a carrier visibility network to our growing ecosystem of transportation partners,” said Fabrizio Brasca, vice president, solution strategy, intelligent fulfillment of JDA Software. “The integration will provide our customers with the most comprehensive supply chain support in the industry.”