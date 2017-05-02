MacroPoint, a provider of freight-tracking solutions for shippers, brokers, 3PLs and carriers, today announced it has completed integration with the Manhattan Associates transportation management system. The partnership makes MacroPoint the first freight visibility platform in the Manhattan Value Partner program (MVP) of proven software and hardware providers, technology innovators, trusted third-party integrators and strategic consultants that bring added value to customers of Manhattan Associates.

"We are proud to be integrated with Manhattan's Transportation Management System to provide its customers with the benefits of having access to the MacroPoint Carrier Visibility Network of over 1 million drivers and millions of connected trucks to improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enhance customer satisfaction worldwide," said Dan Cicerchi, chief operating officer of MacroPoint.

Manhattan Associates provides technology for supply chain and "omni-channel" commerce. With more than 1,200 global customers, Manhattan unites information from across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Through its partnership with MacroPoint, Manhattan says it will offer its customers access to real-time, off-schedule freight tracking alerts and arrival and departure location monitoring.

This exception-based approach permits Manhattan customers to quickly and easily modify plans in the event of unforeseen route or network changes, according to the company.

"The goal of the MVP program is to deliver comprehensive and value added omni-channel and supply chain solutions to Manhattan’s ever-increasing group of customers," stated Jeff Cashman, senior vice president of business development for Manhattan Associates. "MacroPoint is a valued contributor amongst a group of partners with whom our existing TMS capabilities are further enhanced by simplifying, optimizing and reducing costs for our customers."