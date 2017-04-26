As part of the deal, Magellan's software will be pre-loaded on many different commercial Samsung mobile devices. (Photo courtesy of Samsung)

Magellan said it has teamed with Samsung Electronics America Inc. on a new electronic logging and truck-specific navigation partnership.

The venture comes ahead of the December 2017 federal mandate that will require nearly all commercial drivers to use electronic logging devices (ELDs) to monitor hours of service (HOS) information.

"Helping the trucking industry be compliant with ELD standards by the end of the year is critical and Samsung is committed to bringing these solutions forward," said Kevin Gilroy, executive vice president and general manager of Samsung Electronics America.

"The Magellan HOS compliance solution is a powerful, comprehensive product that brings the best of fleet navigation software to the market," he added

Magellan noted that, as part of Samsung’s Enterprise Alliance Partner program, its software will be pre-loaded on many different commercial Samsung mobile devices.