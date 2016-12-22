Mari McGowan has joined public relations firm LaunchIt as vice president of business development.

“LaunchIt’s phenomenal growth in serving the communications needs of transportation technology providers presents additional opportunities that Mari will help manage,” said Susan Fall, president. “Her industry and professional experience will be key to our ability to provide valuable information to editors about transportation technology, and to closely follow the state of technology in the industry for both North American companies looking to expand here and abroad as well as international companies interested in bringing their products and services to the U.S.

An experienced executive with success in global marketing, business development, product launches, market research and analyses, marketing communications, branding and sales support, McGowan is also a Certified Transportation Professional (CTP) with recognized competency in Operations, Equipment and Maintenance, Safety and Compliance, Human Resources and Finance. Most recently, she used her expertise in on-board technologies and improving vehicle and driver performance at Vnomics Corp., a provider of advanced fuel optimization solutions as Director, Market Development and previously as Director, Product Management. McGowan also served at Ultralife Corporation, a global manufacturer of battery power and charging systems, and at Xerox Corp.

“The role that technology continues to play in trucking is truly game changing and will continue to impact our clients in the coming years,” Fall added. “As LaunchIt enters its 17th year, having someone of Mari McGowan’s caliber, experience and passion for the industry will help us keep up with our growth and continue to effectively serve our clients’ changing needs. I am very pleased to have found someone I trust to carry the LaunchIt name as proudly as I do.”

“LaunchIt has been key to the success of some of the powerhouse technology providers in the trucking industry,” Mari McGowan said. “I look forward to the opportunity to combine my passion for transportation, experience in product launches and my technology background to bring value to LaunchIt, its growing list of clients and the industry.”