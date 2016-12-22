Fleet services graphics provider Modagrafics announced a sales agent agreement with Blackberry. As part of this agreement, Modagrafics will leverage the Blackberry Radar IoT Asset Tracking System and offer new value-added marketing services to fleet owners.

Blackberry Radar is an end-to-end asset tracking system for trucking companies and other private fleet operators. The system monitors the location and critical events such as door opening/closing, cargo load/no load, and internal environmental conditions of trailers. This system helps fleet managers optimize trailer usage, improves on-time delivery and generate more revenue per trailer, according to the company.

“The fleet customers we serve around the country have been looking for an affordable way to make all their trailers ‘smarter’ and leverage their fleet assets more effectively. Blackberry Radar is a game-changing solution that is incredibly easy to install and deploy across a fleet’s trailer pool,” remarked Paul Pirkle, President and CEO of Modagrafics.

“By combining Modagrafics’ marketing and branding products with the Blackberry Radar solution, our customers will not only be able to improve traditional fleet efficiency, but they will have the ability to more effectively manage their brand presence, optimize their out-of-home marketing budget, and increase customer impressions. We think this is a huge step forward for the out-of-home advertising market,” said Pirkle.

“Our focus with Blackberry Radar is to improve the bottom line for fleet owners,” said Derek Kuhn, Senior Vice President of IoT, Blackberry. “Blackberry Radar provides unparalleled data and analytics tools for fleet managers to locate, optimize, and maintain their trailer fleet. Working with Modagrafics, Radar can disrupt and improve the out-of-home advertising market. We are incredibly excited to offer an entirely new dimension of value to our customers.”

The Radar tracking device is designed to send fleet managers and dispatchers instant event driven alerts and regular information updates. Sensors provide indications when cargo is loaded or unloaded, if the trailer is in motion or idle, when the doors are opened or closed, and monitor other trailer conditions such as temperature, humidity and barometric pressure. The device can handle temperature fluctuations between -40°F to 185°F.

“Installation is best-in class and set-up takes only 10 minutes per vehicle,” according to the company. Each maintenance-free device is equipped with battery life that last over 3 years and it can share data with a fleet’s existing transportation management system, another important consideration, says Pirkle.

Visit www.modagrafics.com for more information about the Blackberry Radar Asset Tracking System.