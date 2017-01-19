Geotab released an Apple iOS compatible version of the MyGeotab app. Now, according to the company, fleet managers can see the data they need in a format they are used to – with simple drop down and swipe features, including tracking fleet trends in safety, fuel usage and maintenance.

“The days when a fleet manager is tied to a desktop computer managing fleet performance are long gone,” says Neil Cawse, CEO, Geotab. “Now managers need to be able to share data across the team and carry out their job whether in the office, in the field, or at home and on any device. The MyGeotab app makes that easier and quicker to do.”

The company noted that the MyGeotab App is designed with fleet managers and their teams in mind, allowing all members of a team to see the same information at the same time, wherever they are based.

Features include: