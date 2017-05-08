Nauto announced it can now detect and notate distracted driving in its new, upgraded Nauto 2 system, rolling out to commercial fleet customers in North America.

“The distraction feature is the automotive industry’s first aftermarket platform that uses video and artificial intelligence to detect whenever a driver’s eyes divert from the road or engage in other distracted behavior; it then automatically uploads it and scores the event’s severity via a secure app,” according to the company.

“Distracted driving is a top reason why our roads are getting more dangerous and more crowded. Nauto’s own data shows a distraction event occurs, on average, every 4 miles. Our commercial fleets and professional driver customers have been demanding tools to detect distracted behavior and provide corrective feedback,” said Nauto founder and CEO Stefan Heck. “Our new system not only detects instances of distraction, it automatically scores the severity and uploads video of the event. We provide powerful visual context inside and outside the vehicle, and give drivers and fleet managers meaningful insights. The more accurately Nauto can observe human driving behavior, the smarter we can make the professional drivers who depend on us, and the safer we can make our streets and highways.”

The Nauto 2 system also includes a new windshield mounted hardware design, updated deep learning and computer vision algorithms and smart cloud network informed by the accumulation of more than a million miles on urban streets and highways.

Nauto’s scoring system, called VERA (Vision Enhanced Risk Assessment) includes a risk rating for the frequency and severity of distraction events (for example, a distraction event while stopped at a red light would not generate the same high risk score as a distraction event that occurred at 65 mph speed on a freeway, the company noted).