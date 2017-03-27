Navistar has launched a new telematics product, OnCommand Connection Telematics, that the company says includes hardware and applications supporting all makes and all models of Class 6-8 vehicles equipped with a J1939 or J1708 diagnostic port.

The OEM also announced OnCommand Connection Marketplace, an open-architecture, cloud-based technology platform for telematics solutions and a range of related driver support tools.

OnCommand Connection Telematics complements OnCommand Connection, Navistar's open-architecture remote diagnostics system now being used in more than 300,000 vehicles, according to Navistar. By "integrating and interpreting" vehicle data/ diagnostics information from multiple telematics providers and providing a user-friendly format, Navistar says OnCommand Connection lets fleets and other customers achieve more efficient repairs and maintenance, better lifecycle value, and a lower total cost of ownership.

OnCommand Connection Telematics will offer a new telematics option "to many customers who had not previously used telematics from any source," the company contends.

"Today's telematics solutions add incredible power for customers who are seeking to optimize vehicle uptime and driver productivity," said Terry Kline, Navistar senior vice president and chief information officer, contending, however, that "only 30% of the industry is currently benefiting from these amazing tools. Building on our DriverFirst philosophy and our commitment to uptime, OnCommand Connection Telematics and OnCommand Connection Marketplace will provide customers of all sizes with easy access to new software tools that can make them more profitable."

OnCommand Connection Telematics will utilize OnCommand Connection Link 2, a universal telematics device that plugs into the truck's service port. The device, which will be available mid-summer, will also provide access to OnCommand Connection, Navistar's remote diagnostics solution that can interface "with virtually all telematics service providers for all vehicle makes," according to the company.

The first app available on OnCommand Connection Marketplace will be OnCommand Connection Electronic Driver Log (EDL), which automates federal Hours of Service compliance requirements that are mandated for all carriers by December 18, 2017. OnCommand Connection Marketplace will also offer access to tools such as driver vehicle inspection reports and other capabilities to make the driver's job easier and more productive. The Marketplace will be open to customer-created and third-party apps, as well as apps from truck OEMs and suppliers.