NetMotion Software recently rolled out a new “visualization tool” this week dubbed Mobile IQ.

Built on Splunk Enterprise, Mobile IQ is designed to deliver real-time analysis and alerts on mobile connectivity, security, performance, and behavior so that information technology (IT) operations teams can make faster, more informed decisions.

“Operation teams grapple with understanding connectivity challenges and mitigating security threats on mobile devices,” noted Christopher Kenessey, CEO at NetMotion, in a statement. “Mobile IQ is purpose-built to drill down into the rich data previously unavailable within mobile devices to finally visualize real-time information and insights needed to make smart operational decisions.”

He added that Mobile IQ is designed to put “business-critical data” at the fingertips of customers so that urgent issues can be resolved quickly while ensuring optimal day-to-day performance. Example of how that information is delivered to customers includes: