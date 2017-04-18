Netradyne announced that its Driveri vision-based safety platform has collected over one million miles of captured and analyzed data. Through Netradyne's Early Adopter Program, the company noted it reached the million mile mark in the first six months of operation.

According to the company, Driveri uses advanced computer vision and deep learning algorithms to monitor a host of vision based safety events; including traffic light conditions, stop sign compliance, pedestrian interactions, seat belt utilization, dynamic following distance, and relative speed to traffic. In addition to the vision-based events, Driveri is finely tuned to capture and analyze inertial-based events such as hard-braking, acceleration, turns, and high gForce events.

“The million-mile achievement provides an unprecedented value proposition for fleet customers, providing fleet managers with, in some cases, 50 times more valuable information than legacy video recorders since these systems can miss important events such as traffic light violations, which have no inertial ‘trigger,’” the company noted. “This allows for increased opportunity for recognition, context and clarity for best practices coaching.”

"Reaching one million miles so quickly is a testament to the fact there is no other product on the market which can efficiently gather and analyze this much data in the commercial driving space," said Avneesh Agrawal, Netradyne president. "In addition, it speaks to our platform's superior processing capability and effectiveness in rewarding positive driver behavior, making drivers and fleets even safer."

"The application of AI and deep learning has many real-world benefits, including safer roads," said Deepu Talla, vice president and general manager of the Tegra business at NVIDIA. "Jetson packs high performance into a small, power-efficient form factor so Netradyne can quickly process complex data with its Driveri platform."