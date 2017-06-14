SDS said its new radar-enhanced collision mitigation system tracks brake lights in the vehicle ahead and also spots pedestrians even in harsh weather. (Photo: SDS)

A new radar-based collision mitigation system being rolled out by Safe Drive Systems (SDS), called the RD-140 Super Premium package, can be retrofitted to light vehicles built after 2006, according to the company.

“Our new radar-enhanced system tracks brake lights in the car ahead and also spots pedestrians even in harsh weather, when the driver’s vision can be compromised,” noted Roy Aaron, an industry consultant for SDS, in a statement.

“It includes a radar decoding element, which automatically operates of the rear brake lights when it senses there is an impending danger of a crash and flashes them several times per second,” he explained.

Flashing the brake lights enables drivers of vehicles trailing behind to recognize that the vehicle in front of them is in the process of stopping due to an emergency, Aaron pointed out. Thus this “early warning signal” is designed to significantly reduce the chance of a crash that could, in turn, result in a chain-reaction pileup, he said.

Moreover, because the back lights are activated even before the driver presses on the brake pedal, drivers who are immediately behind have a longer period to react, Aaron emphasized – adding yet another layer of protection to their lives.

The RD-140 Super Premium system also senses the presence of pedestrians at a distance of up to 460 ft. away, even at night or when visibility is impaired due to inclement weather conditions such as rain, storms, fog, or snow. It also filters out glare from the sun that can constitute a real danger, especially in sun-belt states.

“This system also contains all the enhancements built into previous SDS devices, including danger warnings in the event of an impending crash, tailgating and swerving out of lane,” Aaron noted.

He added that the SDS radar system is based on an advanced processor that functions as its brain, collating statistics from sensors and processing the information in order to activate warnings in real time.

The screen and keyboard feature a user-friendly interface that also provides visual warnings and allows the driver to enter data and includes a high quality seven-watt loudspeaker that sounds warning alarms.